2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers went with the skill player in round one, but they take advantage of a deep offensive line class here in round two. Kingsley Suamataia is someone who can slot in at the right tackle position right away having played both sides of the line for BYU. He can help the Chargers be more physical in the running game.
38. Tennessee Titans: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Titans may not be able to bring back DeAndre Hopkins in 2024, and he turned out to be a pretty nice acquisition for them last year. Young quarterback Will Levis is going to need playmakers and head coach Brian Callahan knows the value of the receiver position coming from Cincinnati where they invested heavily there.
39. New York Giants: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
I said it before, but I don’t think Daniel Jones is going to be the QB of the New York Giants for that much longer. At worst, we have seen over the last few years that the Giants need a better contingency plan. If the medicals come through, Michael Penix Jr. would be a great pickup in round two for New York, where they have multiple selections anyway. Take the risk on a talented QB.
40. Washington Commanders: Zach Frazier, OL, West Virginia
The Washington Commanders have so many pending free agents and so many needs all over the roster. They need to sort out the interior offensive line this offseason and if your rookie QB is constantly facing interior pressure, you’re going to have major problems. A player like Zach Frazier would come in and start from Day 1.