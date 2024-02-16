2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
41. Green Bay Packers: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
This offseason could be interesting for the Packers with both Jaire Alexander (trade candidate) as well as Eric Stokes (former first-round pick). Ultimately, the status quo isn’t going to work for Green Bay at corner. A player like Kamari Lassiter fits what they look for and he could be a starter right away.
42. Arizona Cardinals (from Vikings): T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
The Arizona Cardinals moved down in the previous trade with the Minnesota Vikings, giving them a chance to really load up on defensive linemen in round two. While Jer’Zhan Newton is a penetrator, T’Vondre Sweat is someone who will occupy blockers with his massive frame. He’s going to help you win the line of scrimmage consistently.
43. Atlanta Falcons: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
The Atlanta Falcons have some really nice pieces offensively, but they might need another weapon or two in the passing game. I think one player NFL teams are going to love is Roman Wilson, a guy who puts his body on the line and catches just about everything. He’d be a great complement to Drake London.
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
Regardless of who the Raiders tab to play quarterback for them this coming season, they are going to need to make some additions on the interior offensive line. Although this might not be a pick that will have fans rushing out to buy jerseys, Cooper Beebe is a tough dude who will upgrade one of the guard positions.