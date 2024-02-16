2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
45. New Orleans Saints: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
The New Orleans Saints have lost some pretty important players in recent offseasons off the edge, and how have they replaced them? Losing Trey Hendrickson and Marcus Davenport, the Saints haven’t had anyone really step up off the edge and be that go-to threat at the end of games. They need to take some shots there.
46. Indianapolis Colts: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
The Indianapolis Colts could go a variety of different directions here based on what happens for them in NFL Free Agency, but we’re sticking on the defensive side of the ball after going with Nate Wiggins in round one. Here, the Colts get a player off the EDGE who can live in the offensive backfield. They need help in their run defense badly, so we could see them emphasize the trenches.
47. New York Giants: Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
The New York Giants were so desperate this past season on the offensive line that they called upon former first-round pick Justin Pugh, who was basically retired. The Giants need to take advantage of a silly-good offensive line class in this year’s draft and get some help to that unit ASAP.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
We mentioned it back in round one, but the Jacksonville Jaguars desperately need help for their defense. They have a new coordinator in Ryan Nielsen, who was previously with the Falcons and Saints. Now, they need the personnel. Ennis Rakestraw is becoming a favorite among the NFL Draft community for his physical brand of play.