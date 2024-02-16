2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
It’s probably safe to say that the tight end position will be getting a makeover in Cincinnati this offseason – literally every player on their active roster at tight end is a pending unrestricted free agent. The Bengals have probably been due for a big move or two at this position anyway. A player like Ja’Tavion Sanders certainly gives yo ua big-play threat in the passing game, but the Bengals will have to look elsewhere for blocking specialists.
50. Philadelphia Eagles: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Philadelphia Eagles perhaps underestimated how big it would be to lose not only defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, but also starting linebackers TJ Edwards and Kyzir White after their NFC Championship run. I think we’re going to see this position prioritized by Vic Fangio and Howie Roseman will make sure he has some studs to work with.
51. Chicago Bears (from Steelers): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Alright, so in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, we’ve seen the Chicago Bears already take Rome Odunze. So why would they grab another wide receiver at this slot? Like I said before, you can never do too much to really support a young quarterback. And DJ Moore will be the alpha, Rome Odunze will be a secondary threat, and then you add in Malachi Corley, a physical player after the catch who would help give the Bears an enviable group of playmakers.
And here for the Pittsburgh Steelers, we have a Justin Fields trade, which I think makes a ton of sense. The Steelers can’t justify moving on with Kenny Pickett as their QB. With Arthur Smith coming in, Justin Fields might be well-equipped to succeed on a really good team out in Pittsburgh.
52. Los Angeles Rams: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
The Los Angeles Rams addressed their need for an offensive tackle in the first round, but we could just as easily see them go with a cornerback in round one. This is a major position of need for the Rams, whose top starter this past season was free agent pickup Ahkello Witherspoon, and he only signed a one-year deal. Getting a big, long, athletic option like TJ Tampa in round two would be fantastic.