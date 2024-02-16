2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
While so much of the focus will be on the defensive side of the ball, it was an underrated factor this past season that the Philadelphia Eagles lacked proper depth at the wide receiver position. Behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, what did this team really have? They had to rely on veteran Julio Jones late in the year when Brown was out with an injury. I think getting more options in the passing game would be wise.
54. Cleveland Browns: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
Here we are, approaching the end of round two, and the Cleveland Browns are about to make their first selection. The Browns could potentially lose three key players in free agency on the interior defensive line, and that simply will not do for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Schwartz likes to mix it up on the defensive front, so getting him guys who can cause havoc as pass rushers will be a priority.
55. Miami Dolphins: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Much has been made about the fact that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel went to Yale, so why would he not draft the guy who is supposed to be one of their best draft prospects in modern history? Kiran Amegadjie has all of the physical tools to be a top-flight tackle at the NFL level, and Miami could be as good of a landing spot as any.
56. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Paul, OL, Houston
I said it before, but it’s worth repeating: The Dallas Cowboys have needs along the offensive line. Tyron Smith is a free agent. Tyler Biadasz is a free agent. Who knows if Terence Steele can bounce back after a bit of a down year? The Cowboys need to add to the offensive line, and Patrick Paul is a 6-foot-7 mountain of a man who may need a year of seasoning, but he could be a long-term fixture.