2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to get back to the postseason in the first year post-Tom Brady thanks largely to Baker Mayfield’s resurgence as a player, but mainly because of the fact that they have one of the league’s best defenses. Because the Bucs doubled down on Todd Bowles, I see no reason why they shouldn’t continue building the side of the ball that makes them great.
58. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
This is one of the best values in this entire 2024 NFL mock draft. The Green Bay Packers could easily justify taking Tyler Nubin earlier in the second round, but here he falls to them near the bottom of round two. Nubin is a ballhawk on the back end, and with both Rudy Ford and Darnell Savage slated for free agency, expect to see the Packers go young at this position.
59. Houston Texans: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
After a great year on a one-year deal, the Houston Texans could see former free agent pickup Sheldon Rankins leave in free agency, and they’ll need to supplement in the trenches. I could see DeMeco Ryans falling in love with Kris Jenkins, who isn’t nearly as big as his old man was when he played, but still a 300-pounder who can penetrate and cause problems in the backfield.
60. Buffalo Bills: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
The safety position presents great value at this juncture of the NFL Draft with the Buffalo Bills getting another value similar to what the Packers just got in Tyler Nubin. Hicks might be a top-50 player in this class and we have seen that Buffalo obviously has guys at safety getting up there in age. Neither Jordan Poyer nor Micah Hyde can play forever.