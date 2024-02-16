2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
61. Detroit Lions: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
The Detroit Lions need to address their secondary this offseason. That unit was arguably the reason they got eliminated from the postseason. Addressing the cornerback position will be of paramount importance and you can expect the Lions to seek out players who’ve got that “dawg” in them.
62. Baltimore Ravens: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
After landing Brian Burns in a trade back in the first round of this 2024 NFL mock draft, the Baltimore Ravens get themselves another weapon in the passing game to add to the likes of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting free agency, and as nice as it was to have him, the Ravens could duplicate his production for a fraction of the cost.
63. San Francisco 49ers: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
As I stated back in round one, the 49ers are taking on a lot of change at the EDGE position this offseason. We saw them swing trades for Randy Gregory and Chase Young to supplement that group this past season, so expect them to attack it heavily and early on in the NFL Draft.
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
Donovan Smith was a one-year investment for the Kansas City Chiefs at left tackle, and while they might need a veteran in that spot, they are paying Jawaan Taylor a lot of money on the other side and could land a steal here like Blake Fisher from Notre Dame.