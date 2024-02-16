2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL mock draft: 3rd round
For the third round of this mock draft, we’re going to speed through the picks and make notes on a handful of notable selections throughout.
65. Carolina Panthers: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
66. Arizona Cardinals: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
67. Washington Commanders: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
68. New England Patriots: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
One of my favorite things to see from NFL teams in the Draft is pairing up college teammates at the NFL level. It especially makes sense, in my mind, when it comes to wide receivers reuniting with their former quarterbacks.
69. Los Angeles Chargers: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
I think if you were able to see data from every mock draft posted between now and the end of April, most of them that go this far will have the Los Angeles Chargers taking Blake Corum. It only makes sense with Jim Harbaugh running the show, especially if Austin Ekeler walks in free agency.
70. New York Giants: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
We grabbed Michael Penix Jr. for the New York Giants earlier in this 2024 NFL mock draft, and here we get to see them reunite him with one of his former teammates at Washington. Any team that dips into that Huskies talent pool at the receiver position in this draft is likely going to be happy with that investment.
71. Minnesota Vikings: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
72. New York Jets: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
73. Detroit Lions: Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
74. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
75. Los Angeles Rams (from Bears): Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Trade! We’re projecting the Los Angeles Rams to go ahead and make a move for a quarterback because right now, it doesn’t seem like Stetson Bennett is going to be able to be counted on. I think in terms of his skill set and personality, Spencer Rattler could fit really well with Sean McVay and this might be the ideal spot for him to develop behind Matthew Stafford.