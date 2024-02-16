NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades

We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft

By Sayre Bedinger

2024 NFL Mock Draft: 3rd round (continued)

82. Indianapolis Colts: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State

83. Chicago Bears: Brandon Dorlus, DL/EDGE, Oregon

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brenden Rice, WR, USC

After picking up Justin Fields with their second round pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers do what they do best by going after offensive skill players on Day 2. The Steelers almost never miss when it comes to Day 2 receivers, running backs, or tight ends.

85. Cleveland Browns: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

86. Houston Texans: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

87. Dallas Cowboys: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

88. Green Bay Packers: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

The Green Bay Packers could be saying goodbye to AJ Dillon in free agency. How about replacing him with the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Braelon Allen, a local product who also happens to be the youngest player in this year’s draft?

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

We know the Buccaneers need to re-sign Baker Mayfield. This mock draft sort of assumes that, but even if they do bring Mayfield back into the fold, I could see this kind of move making some sense for the Buccaneers and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. You need to invest in that position in case Mayfield regresses, and Kyle Trask ain’t the answer.

90. Arizona Cardinals: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

91. Green Bay Packers: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

The Green Bay Packers have become the masters of the double (and sometimes triple) up at certain position groups in recent drafts. The Packers could not only potentially lose AJ Dillon this offseason, but Aaron Jones is a possible post-June 1 cut. I love the contrast between Braelon Allen and Bucky Irving for Matt LaFleur’s running game.

92. Detroit Lions: Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Georgia

93. Baltimore Ravens: Mason McCormick, OL, South Dakota State

94. San Francisco 49ers: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

96. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois

97. Philadelphia Eagles: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

98. San Francisco 49ers: Calen Bullock, S, USC

99. Buffalo Bills: Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

100. Washington Commanders: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

