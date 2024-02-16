2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL Mock Draft: 3rd round (continued)
82. Indianapolis Colts: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
83. Chicago Bears: Brandon Dorlus, DL/EDGE, Oregon
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brenden Rice, WR, USC
After picking up Justin Fields with their second round pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers do what they do best by going after offensive skill players on Day 2. The Steelers almost never miss when it comes to Day 2 receivers, running backs, or tight ends.
85. Cleveland Browns: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
86. Houston Texans: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
87. Dallas Cowboys: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
88. Green Bay Packers: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
The Green Bay Packers could be saying goodbye to AJ Dillon in free agency. How about replacing him with the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Braelon Allen, a local product who also happens to be the youngest player in this year’s draft?
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
We know the Buccaneers need to re-sign Baker Mayfield. This mock draft sort of assumes that, but even if they do bring Mayfield back into the fold, I could see this kind of move making some sense for the Buccaneers and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. You need to invest in that position in case Mayfield regresses, and Kyle Trask ain’t the answer.
90. Arizona Cardinals: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
91. Green Bay Packers: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
The Green Bay Packers have become the masters of the double (and sometimes triple) up at certain position groups in recent drafts. The Packers could not only potentially lose AJ Dillon this offseason, but Aaron Jones is a possible post-June 1 cut. I love the contrast between Braelon Allen and Bucky Irving for Matt LaFleur’s running game.