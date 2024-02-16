2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Los Angeles Chargers landed Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach, and bringing in Harbaugh’s fresh eyes for this roster will be crucial.
Whether we’re talking about his days with Stanford, the 49ers, or Michigan, Harbaugh has always known how to properly build a program. And the tight end position has always been a major area of emphasis for him.
Brock Bowers happens to be one of the rare tight ends that would be worthy of a selection at this pick slot, a true playmaker all over the field and someone who could give the Chargers exactly what their passing game has been missing.
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The New York Giants need to get the quarterback position figured out. I’m not sure what they’re going to do there, but continuing to spin their wheels with Daniel Jones is ridiculous.
The best we’ve seen from Daniel Jones was in 2022 when he and the Giants made the playoffs, but the best thing Jones did that season was stop making boneheaded mistakes. He doesn’t look like a franchise QB to me.
At any rate, the Giants may figure they can continue to surround him with weapons and make life easier for him. In that case, Malik Nabers would give the G-Men a desperately needed WR1 and go-to weapon in the passing game. With 34 receptions of 20-plus yards last season, Nabers is a true big play threat.