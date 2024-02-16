2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
After getting Caleb Williams with the 1st overal pick, the Chicago Bears need to fortify their wide receiver position. And that position group should be getting a near-total makeover n 2024.
The Bears have DJ Moore, and I think they can rely on Tyler Scott to play a role going forward, but what else? Who else?
There’s really no one right now. And someone like Rome Odunze, who has drawn comparisons to DeAndre Hopkins, could be exactly the type of player the Bears need to pair up with DJ Moore and set Caleb Williams up for some long-term success.
10. New York Jets: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The New York Jets stay put with the 10th overall pick and land some much-needed help on the offensive line. I don’t think this team can afford to really rely much on Mekhi Becton, who is slated to hit free agency this year and won’t likely be coming back to New York.
Even though there could be options out there in free agency like David Bakhtiari, who seems like a lock to reunite with Aaron Rodgers if he’s cut by the Packers (as expected), I just don’t see how the Jets could pass on a talent like Fashanu at this slot, even if he has to play on the right side early on.