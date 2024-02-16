2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
11. Minnesota Vikings: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Minnesota Vikings will be a team in focus this offseason for a variety of reasons, most of which deal with the offensive side of the ball.
What is going to happen with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is slated to hit free agency? What is going to happen with Justin Jefferson and his contract situation?
There are a lot of answers the Vikings need offensively, but for the time being, they could do worse than Terrion Arnold with this selection. Many view Arnold as the CB1 of this class, and perhaps just scratching the surface of what he can do.
Arnold is a ball-hawk who had 17 passes defensed and 5 interceptions this past season at Alabama.
12. Atlanta Falcons (from Denver): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Even after moving down a handful of spots in the first round, the Atlanta Falcons and new head coach Raheem Morris get the pass rusher they covet.
Dallas Turner could be a game-changer off the edge for the Falcons, and remember – in this scenario, we’re projecting that the Falcons also find a way to get Russell Wilson, likely after he’s released by the Denver Broncos.
So they have a bridge QB option in place, and they begin adding more pieces to the defensive side of the ball here. Turner combines his tremendous athletic profile with outstanding hustle and effort off the edge.