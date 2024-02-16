2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Las Vegas Raiders made a pretty surprising decision when they hired Antonio Pierce as their full-time head coach, even though Pierce did a good job as the interim head coach this past season. Under Pierce, the Raiders played free and aggressive, but we also saw some tremendous development last season from young QB Aidan O’Connell.
The new regime, led by GM Tom Telesco in the front office, will have a fascinating decision to make when it comes to their process at the quarterback position.
For the time being, the Raiders need some help at the cornerback position. Perhaps no player in this year’s draft cycle is hotter than Quinyon Mitchell, who has some of the best ball skills in this year’s class.
14. New Orleans Saints: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
I’m not sure the New Orleans Saints are ready to call Trevor Penning a bust just yet, but we might be getting close to that point. A player like JC Latham could really help in the event Penning figures things out, or even if he doesn’t.
Latham is big, strong, athletic, and ready to make that jump to the NFL level. He’s the type of people mover you want at the tackle position and I think he would be a great fit for the Saints right here.