2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
15. Indianapolis Colts: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Nobody loves to prioritize RAS (relative athletic score) quite like the Indianapolis Colts and GM Chris Ballard.
The Colts have been prioritizing RAS in the NFL Draft and I can’t help but think Nate Wiggins is going to be one of their most coveted prospects for that reason. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Wiggins has a great frame at the cornerback position and he’s expected to test off the charts when it comes to speed and explosiveness.
There’s also a level of competitiveness with Wiggins that leads me to believe he’s going to excel immediately in the NFL. He seems to hate losing more than he loves winning when it comes to coverage, and that will serve him well.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas
Even after adding Dre’Mont Jones as a big money free agent, the Seattle Seahawks still felt like they had to make a mid-season trade to acquire Leonard Williams from the New York Giants.
With Williams hitting free agency, you expect the Seahawks to try and bring him back, but you never know what could happen this time of year.
Even if they are able to bring Williams back, the Seahawks may need to continue to prioritize the defensive line this offseason and a player like Byron Murphy could really help them. He had a whopping 45 pressures for Texas this past season and that kind of consistency in disrupting plays is what the Seahawks need.