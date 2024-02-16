2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
Although the popular consensus right now is that the Jacksonville Jaguars need to upgrade their defense at any cost with this selection, I think the offensive line may need just as much attention in 2024.
The Jaguars made an in-season trade for guard Ezra Cleveland. They lost Jawaan Taylor in free agency last year. They were forced to reshuffle on the offensive line a variety of times last season and it cost them dearly with Trevor Lawrence missing valuable time during a playoff race.
Jackson Powers-Johnson could project as a guard or center at the next level and we saw at the week of Senior Bowl practices just how much of a stud this guy is going to be when he gets to the next level.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
When the NFL Draft process is said and done, teams may not be letting Taliese Fuaga get past the 12th overall pick or so. He’s really earning the love and favor of just about everyone in the NFL Draft community, and you can only imagine what the conversation is behind closed doors in NFL front offices.
Fuaga could be a great fit for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are slated to potentially lose Jonah Williams in free agency this offseason. He also projects to the inside if teams want to utilize him there, but at this slot, he feels like a tremendous value with his combination of power and athleticism on the offensive line.