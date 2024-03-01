2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
There are very few offseasons that can compete with the NFL. Especially since the league added an 18th regular season week, the delay between the Super Bowl and all of the best offseason festivities just doesn't feel all that long anymore. It's 2024 NFL mock draft season with the Scouting Combine underway, and we're on the doorstep of 2024 NFL free agency as well.
It's a great time for NFL fans, especially those looking for renewed optimism. So let's take a crack once again at predicting the NFL Draft, as well as some major moves over the course of the offseason. We will look not only at projecting the 2024 NFL Draft but also some crazy trades within this exercise to make it even more fun. Could Justin Jefferson be on the move? Is someone moving up for Drake Maye?
Let's find out in the latest 2024 NFL mock draft.
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
At this stage of the game, it really feels like we’re trending toward the Chicago Bears moving on from Justin Fields (more on that later) and taking Caleb Williams in the top overall slot. Until something really shifts like the Bears actually trading the #1 overall pick, this seems like the direction things are going.
Although Caleb Williams has been scrutinized and overanalyzed, he’s undoubtedly worthy of the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Just like every other rookie, he’s going to have to come in and make some massive adjustments but the Bears have the assets to surround him with the best possible talent where his playmaking abilities will hopefully be able to thrive.
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Washington Commanders hired Adam Peters away from the 49ers as their new general manager and Dan Quinn as their head coach. The addition of Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator may be the most important hire they made this offseason, however, because he’s in charge of the development of their next franchise QB.
So why Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye here? Or anyone else, for that matter? Historically speaking, Daniels is much more in line with the type of playmaker at the QB position that Kliff Kingsbury has worked with. Not that Kliff is getting autonomy to pick his own QB here, but he’s had guys like Caleb Williams, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, etc. He works well with the dual-threat at the position.