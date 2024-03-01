2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
19. Los Angeles Rams: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth rode off into the sunset. The Rams figured they could easily replace him with Joe Noteboom, who signed a relatively large deal in free agency considering he was never a full-time starter.
The Rams’ faith in Noteboom was apparently misplaced, and they had to pivot to former UDFA Alaric Jackson last season. Jackson could be back as a restricted free agent, but the Rams would be wise to look for long-term options in the draft.
Adding someone like Troy Fautanu, who has all of the skills you look for at the left tackle position, could be ideal for this roster. Fautanu played left tackle at Washington but also has guard flexibility if the Rams are satisfied with Jackson at left tackle.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
The Pittsburgh Steelers just released starting center Mason Cole, and not to make a pick based on recency bias, but maybe that decision to let go of Cole just highlighted the fact that Jackson Powers-Johnson is maybe the ideal pick in round one for this Steelers team.
Of course, the quarterback position will need to be addressed in some way, but adding Powers-Johnson to the offensive line seems like a no-brainer. The Steelers have made a lot of quality additions to the offensive line in recent years, and this kind of a selection might be the cherry on top of it all.