2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
21. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Miami Dolphins go a number of different directions with this top pick.
The Dolphins are banking on both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb getting healthy off the edge, because Andrew Van Ginkel is a candidate to leave in free agency. Xavien Howard is expected to be a cap casualty. Christian Wilkins is a free agent.
There’s a lot going on for this Dolphins team right now with Tua Tagovailoa’s contract situation hanging over it all. I think upgrading the offensive line is a safe move for Miami with three starters on that unit hitting free agency as well. Tyler Guyton should have positional flexibility going forward with just one year of starting experience at Oklahoma.
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Philadelphia Eagles brought in Vic Fangio to coach the defense in 2024, and not that Fangio is going to be the GM of the team, but I can tell you for a fact he’s going to come in and give a harsh opinion of what went wrong for that Eagles defense in 2023.
And I think it’s safe to assume he’s going to have a loud voice in that NFL Draft room when it comes to finding solutions in the NFL Draft.
The linebacker position was a problem area for the Eagles last year. You don’t love that kind of positional value in round one, but Edgerrin Cooper has the type of playmaking ability and instincts at the position to be an instant game-changer.