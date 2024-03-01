2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
25. Green Bay Packers: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Fresh off of a surprisingly great season, the Green Bay Packers are in a position this offseason to add to one of the most talented young rosters in the league. General manager Brian Gutekunst took a lot of heat from a lot of people (present company included) for the way he was going about building the Packers’ roster.
More often than not, it felt like he was actually tearing it down.
But the Packers need to add to the secondary this offseason. After going with Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness in the first round last year, the Packers go back to the Hawkeye well this offseason and land Cooper DeJean, a playmaker who will be able to slot in wherever they need him in year one – outside corner, nickel, moving around the formation, playing special teams, returning punts, etc.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ decision to cut Shaquil Barrett certainly raises some questions about their overall pass rush going forward. The emergence of rookie YaYa Diaby is certainly noteworthy, but under Todd Bowles, the identity of this Bucs team is going to be on the defensive side of the ball.
Adding an athlete like Chop Robinson off the edge would be a great use of their first round asset, especially if the Bucs are able to come away from free agency keeping both Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans around.
Robinson is expected to blow up at the Scouting Combine and could be one of the biggest risers of the pre-draft process.