2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
29. Detroit Lions: Zach Frazier, OL, West Virginia
The Detroit Lions definitely have a “type” in the NFL Draft, and it’s not just that the look for “lunch pail” type guys. They look for absolute “dawgs” in the draft, and they find guys who fit their culture perfectly.
I think with three interior linemen slated for free agency, there might not be a better overall fit for this team in round one than someone like West Virginia center Zach Frazier. This might seem like a reach to some, but do you think the Lions care about your big board? Do you think they care about your idea of positional value?
They’re going to get as many “dawgs” as they possibly can, and this guy helps them keep their identity offensively.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
The Baltimore Ravens have a “type” in the NFL Draft, and Missouri’s Darius Robinson is really it.
The Ravens got some nice production off the edge this past season from veteran Jadeveon Clowney, the NFL’s number one nomadic pass rusher these days.
If Clowney isn’t back (and even if he is), we could see the Ravens prioritize a pass rusher with this top pick. I’ve thrown around the idea of them making a deal for Brian Burns in the past, which I still think would be fun, but here they get Robinson, a guy who can truly play all over your defensive front and make an impact with his power right from the start.