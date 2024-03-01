2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
31. New England Patriots (from 49ers): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
After moving down in the top half of round one, the Patriots now move back into place to get a quarterback that could ultimately be their franchise guy.
Anymore, I think it’s all about taking darts. Say what you want about the realism of this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario (how realistic are any mock drafts?), but the idea of the Patriots landing Justin Jefferson, Brock Bowers, and Bo Nix in one night?
That would be absolutely wild. Nix’s game is predicated on timing and getting the ball off quickly, this could be a match made in football heaven. And heck, instead of a mid-round pick, maybe the Patriots throw the 49ers Mac Jones as a backup option. That would be hilarious given all of the rumors surrounding the 49ers and Mac Jones just a couple of years ago.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
There was definitely some good progress made in 2023 by rookie Rashee Rice, whose game will hopefully continue to grow in 2024, but the Chiefs still really lacked a consistent presence at the receiver position in 2023.
I played with the idea of someone like Ladd McConkey from Georgia here, and maybe his stock will soar to that range, but the Chiefs ultimately seem like they need someone who can win vertically on a consistent basis. AD Mitchell from Texas averaged 15.4 yards per reception last season with 11 touchdown catches.
After cutting the lanky Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Chiefs go after another 6-foot-4 receiver who can help take advantage of some of Patrick Mahomes’s ridiculous downfield throws.