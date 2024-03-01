2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
2024 NFL mock draft: 2nd round
33. Cincinnati Bengals (from Panthers): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
This one almost seems too simple on paper to actually happen. Effectively, this is a trade of Tee Higgins for Keon Coleman and salary cap relief. The Cincinnati Bengals franchise tagged Tee Higgins, but they could still end up trading him when all is said and done.
There's probably not a team out there that needs Higgins more than the Carolina Panthers, who moved on from DJ Moore last offseason and don't have a true WR1 to speak of. Higgins played college ball at Clemson, so this would bring him back to a familiar place where he would instantly be the WR1 and featured target in the passing game for Bryce Young.
The Bengals get almost a one-for-one replacement in Keon Coleman, who plays the ball in the air as well as any receiver in this class.
34. San Francisco 49ers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
The San Francisco 49ers need to continue collecting players on rookie deals now that so many stars are coming up for big contracts. Building in the trenches on rookie deals is never a bad idea, especially when you get guys who have positional versatility like Graham Barton.
35. Arizona Cardinals: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
The Arizona Cardinals follow up the pick of Marvin Harrison Jr. and the trade to acquire L’Jarius Sneed by going after Jer’Zhan Newton. This team obviously needs to keep adding brick after brick while also getting instant contributors. This would be a borderline ideal use of their top three picks.
36. Washington Commanders: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
After trading both Chase Young and Montez Sweat at last year’s deadline, the Washington Commanders reach a little bit for Chris Braswell here. The Commanders are going to have to go after some EDGE guys in free agency, because this draft class isn’t exactly loaded at the position.