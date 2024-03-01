2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Given the fact that Mike Williams could be a salary cap casualty this offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers, it wouldn’t be surprising if one of their top two picks was a receiver. In fact, it might be more surprising if one of them isn’t. Even after using their top pick on Quentin Johnston last year, the Chargers need more weapons for Justin Herbert.
38. Tennessee Titans: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Brian Callahan knows the value of having as many playmakers as possible. He saw it in Denver when they had Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker, and Wes Welker. He saw in in Cincinnati when he had Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Now he’s off to Tennessee where the combination of DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, and Ladd McConkey could torture defenses.
39. New York Giants: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The Giants continue to upgrade the situation around the quarterback by going after Jordan Morgan, the All-Pac 12 tackle out of Arizona. The Giants have needs on the interior offensive line, and Morgan could potentially swing over to one of those spots to give them a boost, or he could stay at tackle if they want.
40. Washington Commanders: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Nobody loves a good Alabama Crimson Tide player like the Washington Commanders, right? Maybe that doesn’t carry over with a completely new regime, but you can’t deny the value of someone like Kool-Aid McKinstry at this juncture. Dan Quinn likes to have those bigger, longer corners in his scheme and McKinstry fits the bill.