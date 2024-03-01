2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
41. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Safety might end up being one of the top needs for this Green Bay Packers team in 2024, and Tyler Nubin just might be the best safety overall in this class. He showed at Minnesota that he can make plays all over the back end, giving the Packers an ideal centerfielder for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
42. Minnesota Vikings: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
In this scenario, the Vikings obviously traded away Justin Jefferson, which stings. But they do still have Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson for Drake Maye to throw to. Now, the Vikings land arguably the most sure-handed receiver in this class in Michigan’s Roman Wilson. Obviously, it’s not ideal losing someone like Jefferson, but that would give the Vikings a really strong core offensively (at a very team-friendly price).
43. Atlanta Falcons: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
After snagging Rome Odunze in round one, the Atlanta Falcons come back and get someone for Raheem Morris’s defense in round two.
There is a lot of buzz right now surrounding Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro, who has a chance to see his stock soar after the scouting combine. A strong showing at the combine could help Orhorhoro with the defensive line class in 2024 looking weak overall.
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
The fall for Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr. ends in Las Vegas, where his fit and situation are very intriguing. Obviously, the Raiders are running it back with the crew they had last season. That could mean Aidan O’Connell getting another shot to be the team’s full-time starter.
As solid as O’Connell was last year, don’t be shocked if the Raiders take a shot like this in the NFL Draft and see what happens. Penix is obviously talented, but he comes with pretty substantial injury history and therefore, risk.