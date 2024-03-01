2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
3. Minnesota Vikings: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The Trey Lance trade between the 49ers and Jets back in 2021 can serve as precedence for this kind of a deal, even right within the same range the Vikings are picking in 2024. Back then the 49ers moved up from the 12th pick to the 3rd pick for essentially the price of three first-round picks.
If you determine Justin Jefferson is worth two first-round picks and then some, adding their first-round pick this year should get that deal done. It isn't an overly steep drop for the Patriots, but say the Pats fell in love with Williams and/or Daniels in this draft process, but not Drake Maye. It could put them in a situation to punt that QB position.
Heck, maybe the Patriots could sign Kirk Cousins in this instance...
The Vikings just hired Josh McCown as their new QBs coach, and McCown was one of Drake Maye's high school coaches. The Vikings reset the clock at QB, albeit at the cost of Justin Jefferson. Maye would still have Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson as top targets in the passing game, and the Vikings could look to make some other moves at receiver.
4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Arizona Cardinals are moving forward with Kyler Murray as their franchise QB, and understandably so. But in order for Murray to get this franchise back to the playoffs, he’s going to need some much better playmakers on the outside.
Luckily for the Cardinals, there probably couldn’t be a better situation for them to be in than this. Not only do they have their choice of top non-QB at this pick slot, but they will likely have their choice of wide receivers in a class where it feels like you really can’t go wrong among the top three. Getting the opportunity to pick Marvin Harrison Jr. here seems similar to the Cardinals’ opportunity to draft Larry Fitzgerald back in 2004.