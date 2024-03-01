2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
45. New Orleans Saints: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The New Orleans Saints have Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed at the wide receiver position, but Michael Thomas may not be around much longer and the wide receiver position is going to need to be addressed. Worthy proved over the last three seasons at Texas that he was capable of being a relatively high-volume target who could be trusted in any type of situation.
46. Indianapolis Colts: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
If the Indianapolis Colts lose Grover Stewart this offseason on the defensive line, they’re going to need to make some moves to supplement. Once again, the Colts love guys who test well in the pre-draft process, and I think that will give someone like Florida State’s Braden Fiske a huge edge.
47. New York Giants: Kam Kinchens, S, Miami
It’s hard to know exactly where to slot some of the best safeties in this year’s class, but Kam Kinchens going to the New York Giants with Xavier McKinney hitting free agency feels right. Kinchens is a playmaker and can move all over the place within the defensive formation.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost Jawaan Taylor last offseason and were sort of left picking up the pieces all year long. With Cam Robinson, Anton Harrison, and Walker Little on the roster, the Jags probably figured they had the depth and flexibility to be set. We’ll see what they do going forward, but the in-season trade to acquire Ezra Cleveland was perhaps a tell for the direction the Jaguars will look in this class. Kingsley Suamataia has played both tackle positions and could possibly slide in at left guard next to Cam Robinson.