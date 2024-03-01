2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The Cincinnati Bengals add another big weapon in the passing game for Joe Burrow to get the ball to in Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. He averaged over 15 yards per reception last year for the Longhorns and would give the Bengals a dynamic presence at the position that people (like me) have been trying to give them in mock drafts for the last handful of years.
50. Philadelphia Eagles: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Nobody loves a Georgia Bulldog quite like Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman.
After going for the linebacker position in the first round, the Eagles get some desperately needed help in the secondary in the form of Kamari Lassiter, who could project immediately as a starting outside corner or in the slot if need be. His combination of versatility and physicality will appeal to Vic Fangio.
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
After getting a steal at the top of round two in the 2023 NFL Draft (Joey Porter Jr.), the Pittsburgh Steelers go for yet another round two cornerback here in the 2024 NFL Draft and land TJ Tampa from Iowa State.
Tampa has great size, length, and ball skills at the position and would give the Steelers an enviable duo of young outside corners to build around.
52. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Doesn’t it feel a little bit like the Los Angeles Rams are looking to find the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford? They haven’t gone to quite these lengths just yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone like Spencer Rattler really catches their attention in the pre-draft process. He seems like he could be a great fit in the Sean McVay offense, and McVay might be the perfect coach to get the best out of him at the NFL level.