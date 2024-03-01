2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Who gave the Philadelphia Eagles multiple picks in the second round? General manager Howie Roseman always knows how to keep his NFL Draft war chest fully stocked.
The Eagles went after big-time athletes at linebacker and cornerback with their top picks in this 2024 NFL mock draft, and here they get an absolute stud after the catch to add to the offense. The lack of depth at receiver was glaringly obvious at times last season for the Eagles, and Malachi Corley would be a great third option for this team at receiver.
54. Cleveland Browns: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
In a couple of months, predicting Payton Wilson to go this late in the second round might be a laughable take. There are certainly some questions over his health and ability to stay on the field, but when you watch him play, he could be the best overall linebacker in the draft. The Browns have a couple of starters hitting free agency, and Wilson has the ability to step in right away and start along with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
55. Miami Dolphins: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Injuries to both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb last season will certainly complicate the Dolphins’ plans moving forward. They both need to rely on those guys getting healthy and can’t rely on them staying healthy.
Getting an edge player that is ready to contribute Day 1 on a rookie deal is hugely important for this team.
56. Dallas Cowboys: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to find a long-term replacement for left tackle Tyron Smith in the 2024 NFL Draft. Maybe they are able to bring Smith back on a one-year deal and snag a developmental project like Kiran Amegadjie, a project out of Yale who is generating some serious hype in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft.