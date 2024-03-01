2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
With Mike Evans hitting free agency, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have an obvious hole at the receiver position. Ricky Pearsall may not be a one-for-one replacement to Mike Evans, but he’s got a lot of toughness at the catch point and in the open field, somewhat similar to Puka Nacua coming out of BYU.
58. Green Bay Packers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
The Green Bay Packers could eventually say goodbye to veteran De’Vondre Campbell, their starting off-ball linebacker next to recent first-round pick Quay Walker. Having someone like Junior Colson flying around the field with Walker would be borderline unfair at that position.
59. Houston Texans: T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
You want to get more physical in the trenches this offseason? You want to win the line of scrimmage? You want to make life easier for your EDGE rushers? Draft someone like T’Vondre Sweat. In this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, the Texans go back-to-back with Texas defensive linemen, landing both Byron Murphy and Sweat. I think that would be massive for this defense to be able to add that kind of talent up front, literally.
60. Buffalo Bills: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
The Buffalo Bills missed out on a receiver in the first round, but they find some nice value here in the second round. The former Kent State transfer acclimated to Chapel Hill quickly, averaging 17 yards per reception in his lone year as a Tar Heel. At 6-foot-3, he could help the Bills replace Gabe Davis.