2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
61. Detroit Lions: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
The Detroit Lions go after an NFL legacy and son of Kris Jenkins, a player I’m sure Dan Campbell, Aaron Glenn, and many on that Lions staff are very familiar with. Although his son isn’t the exact same type of player, he’s an impactful defensive lineman especially in the pass rush department.
62. Baltimore Ravens: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
The Baltimore Ravens seemed to be leaving no stone unturned last year when it came to adding players at the running back position. They added players like Melvin Gordon and Dalvin Cook, but with Gus Edwards hitting free agency this offseason, it might be time for Baltimore to spend a high draft choice on someone. Trey Benson out of Florida State has the size and physicality to give the Ravens what they want in a RB1.
63. San Francisco 49ers: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
The San Francisco 49ers made a handful of moves last year to try and upgrade off the edge opposite Nick Bosa, trading for Randy Gregory and Chase Young. They will almost undoubtedly be looking to upgrade their EDGE depth in the 2024 NFL Draft even though that’s not the strongest position group in the class. Kneeland plays with so much effort that he might carve out a rotational role right away.
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
With Donovan Smith hitting free agency and not likely coming back to Kansas City, left tackle will be a position of focus for the Chiefs this offseason. While they may not want to wait this long to grab a starter, I think Blake Fisher is someone who could step in right away if needed. He played right tackle at Notre Dame, so the transition could be tough, but the Chiefs could also keep him at RT and move Jawaan Taylor over as they had planned to last year.