2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
2024 NFL mock draft: Third Round
As we jump into the third round of this 2024 NFL mock draft, we’ll take a look at some specific selections throughout and highlight some of the more interesting ones.
65. Carolina Panthers: Christian Haynes, OL, UConn
66. Arizona Cardinals: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
67. Washington Commanders: Calen Bullock, S, USC
68. New England Patriots: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
69. Los Angeles Chargers: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
For the longest time, I’ve had the Los Angeles Chargers taking Blake Corum in this slot. And maybe it’s just for the sake of not being repetitive, but I went with Jonathon Brooks here, even coming off of injury.
The fact that he’s coming off of injury could deter the Chargers, but we’re into round three and Brooks might be the best back in the class. If Jim Harbaugh wants to make this a physical team that pounds the ball on the ground, a player like Brooks will help him do exactly that.
70. New York Giants: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
71. Arizona Cardinals: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
72. Tennessee Titans (from Jets): Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
73. Detroit Lions: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
74. Chicago Bears (from Falcons): Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
The Chicago Bears send Justin Fields home to Georgia in this scenario, giving the Falcons an intriguing young quarterback to work with for a year (maybe two) while also recouping some decent NFL Draft value. I feel like the value going back to the Bears in a trade gets lower every time I do one of these exercises, but it seems like the closer we get to the draft, the less leverage the Bears have.
75. Chicago Bears: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
76. Denver Broncos: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
77. Las Vegas Raiders: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
How can you not love the idea of getting Michael Penix Jr. one of his old targets at Washington? One of the best things in the NFL Draft is when teams pair up former college teammates at the professional level. Does it work out all the time? No, but especially when we’re talking about quarterback and receiver, it makes sense to give young guys a familiar face in the locker room and on the practice field.