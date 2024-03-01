NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades

How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?

By Sayre Bedinger

2024 NFL mock draft
2024 NFL mock draft / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
25 of 26
Next

2024 NFL mock draft: Third Round

As we jump into the third round of this 2024 NFL mock draft, we’ll take a look at some specific selections throughout and highlight some of the more interesting ones.

65. Carolina Panthers: Christian Haynes, OL, UConn

66. Arizona Cardinals: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

67. Washington Commanders: Calen Bullock, S, USC

68. New England Patriots: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

69. Los Angeles Chargers: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

For the longest time, I’ve had the Los Angeles Chargers taking Blake Corum in this slot. And maybe it’s just for the sake of not being repetitive, but I went with Jonathon Brooks here, even coming off of injury.

The fact that he’s coming off of injury could deter the Chargers, but we’re into round three and Brooks might be the best back in the class. If Jim Harbaugh wants to make this a physical team that pounds the ball on the ground, a player like Brooks will help him do exactly that.

70. New York Giants: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

71. Arizona Cardinals: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

72. Tennessee Titans (from Jets): Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

73. Detroit Lions: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

74. Chicago Bears (from Falcons): Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

Justin Fields to ATL trade

The Chicago Bears send Justin Fields home to Georgia in this scenario, giving the Falcons an intriguing young quarterback to work with for a year (maybe two) while also recouping some decent NFL Draft value. I feel like the value going back to the Bears in a trade gets lower every time I do one of these exercises, but it seems like the closer we get to the draft, the less leverage the Bears have.

75. Chicago Bears: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

76. Denver Broncos: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

77. Las Vegas Raiders: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

How can you not love the idea of getting Michael Penix Jr. one of his old targets at Washington? One of the best things in the NFL Draft is when teams pair up former college teammates at the professional level. Does it work out all the time? No, but especially when we’re talking about quarterback and receiver, it makes sense to give young guys a familiar face in the locker room and on the practice field.

78. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

79. Atlanta Falcons: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

80. Cincinnati Bengals: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

81. Seattle Seahawks: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

82. Indianapolis Colts: Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Home/NFL Draft