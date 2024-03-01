2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
83. Los Angeles Rams: Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
Nobody has mastered the art of picking offensive skill players on day two quite like the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers here get a player in Malik Washington who has tremendous abilities after the catch. He’s only 5-foot-8, but he’s got the type of skill set to really do well right away, especially from the slot.
He’s not fazed by physicality and would give the Steelers an option in their rotation immediately.
85. Cleveland Browns: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
86. Houston Texans: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
It’s going to be fun to see how the Houston Texans approach the running back position this offseason. They could be players in free agency with the likes of Saquon Barkley or Josh Jacobs, but we could also see them look to take advantage of the value in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There aren’t many running back prospects worth investing top 50 picks into, but Jaylen Wright of Tennessee has three-down abilities and could come in and steal the RB1 job right away.
87. Dallas Cowboys: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
88. Green Bay Packers: Christian Mahogany, OL, Boston College
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
90. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cardinals): Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
Don’t worry, Swifties, Theo Johnson isn’t coming for Travis Kelce’s job…
…yet.
91. Green Bay Packers: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
With AJ Dillon hitting free agency and time running out on Aaron Jones in Green Bay, the Packers need a back that can handle every-down duties. Blake Corum might not be the most impressive back in this class physically, but he’s got a proven skill set in big games and would be a reliable option early on for Matt LaFleur.
92. Detroit Lions: Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Sione Vaki could go out there and catch a 50-yard touchdown and prevent one on the very next possession playing for the Utah offense and defense, respectively. He’s one of the most interesting players in this draft, and I think the Detroit Lions – perhaps more than anyone else – will love this guy for his love of football.