2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
7. New York Jets: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Tennessee Titans need some pieces in this year's draft and they are currently without a third-round selection. Having multiple appealing options at this stage of the draft works in Tennessee's favor as they are able to trade this pick to the offensive line-needy Jets.
The Jets get the opportunity to take perhaps the best overall tackle on their board, something that could end up being a necessity for Aaron Rodgers this season. The Jets need to make sure they do whatever they possibly can in order to keep Rodgers upright and healthy. Joe Alt could help the Jets right their wrongs from the 2020 NFL Draft when they took the talented but oft-injured Mekhi Becton, who is a free agent this offseason.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The Atlanta Falcons have become experts of picking skill players in the top 10 of the NFL Draft in recent years. I think Falcons fans would love to see this team finally pick a quarterback, because they’ve been very hesitant to commit to anyone since Terry Fontenot became GM of this team.
With that said, if you don’t love any of the guys left at this pick slot, why would you not continue to set the table perfectly for the QB? And as you’ll see later in this mock draft, the QB could be on his way…
If you have an offense that features Rome Odunze, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts? How is it possible for a quarterback to fail?