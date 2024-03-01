2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
9. Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
After taking Caleb Williams with the #1 overall pick, I think the Bears find themselves in a pretty favorable situation here. They could go with either Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu on the offensive line but I think they like Braxton Jones at that left tackle spot. They could go with a receiver but the top three stars are off the board at this point.
We could see them take a corner here with Jaylon Johnson’s situation in limbo, but I think the Bears ultimately can’t go wrong with Dallas Turner, the top EDGE player in a draft class that is sort of lacking at that position. Turner would pair up with Montez Sweat to give the Bears a pair of stud pass rushers to win on third down and late in games.
10. Tennessee Titans: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
After trading down with the Jets in this scenario, the Tennessee Titans come away with a home run of a pick and an additional third-rounder on top of it.
Olu Fashanu is the type of player who could come in and start immediately, and give the Titans peace of mind knowing that Will Levis’s backside is going to be taken care of. Fashanu doesn’t have many peers in this class when it comes to his ability to pass protect.
Even if he’s not as dominant of a run blocker as he is in pass protection right now, new head coach Brian Callahan needs to learn from his days in Cincinnati and upgrade that offensive line as the first order of business.