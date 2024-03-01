2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
11. New England Patriots: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Just imagine it. The New England Patriots have come away from this mock draft scenario with Justin Jefferson and Brock Bowers. If you're a Patriots fan reading this and you're wondering who in the world is going to throw them the football, you make a fair point.
There seems to be a general consensus that the Patriots will move on from Mac Jones this offseason, but I'm not so sure. Maybe Jerod Mayo and his new offensive staff will determine that Jones got a raw deal, and that he should get another shot in New England.
Surround him (or any QB) with guys like Justin Jefferson and Brock Bowers? You might be surprised by what happens.
12. Denver Broncos: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
There's no question about the fact that the Denver Broncos need to find their next franchise quarterback. The Broncos are becoming the new Browns of the NFL with a quarterback list since Peyton Manning that is well beyond embarrassing at this point.
The Broncos' latest failure is the Russell Wilson trade, which cost them their top two picks in both the 2022 and 2023 NFL Draft classes. The Broncos' cupboard isn't bare, but losing those picks hurt bad.
Although there are questions about whether JJ McCarther can truly "carry" a team, I think there's no doubt about his playmaking ability, his field vision, and his massive upside. Sean Payton is determined not to have another QB's name crossed off the list, and while there's some risk with McCarthy, he seems to fit what Payton wants to do as far as being able to win from the pocket, orchestrate the offense, and be selectively aggressive.