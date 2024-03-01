2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
I don’t really know what to make of the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The decision to hire Antonio Pierce isn’t something to scoff at given how good of a job he did last year, it just feels like an odd move when so many big-name coaches were available this cycle. Good for Pierce landing that gig and doing such a great job that the Raiders can’t live without him.
You hear rumors that the Raiders could go after a variety of different QBs here, but I see a team whose defense is on the rise and needs some help in the secondary. It’s not often you get the chance to pluck the first cornerback off the board at pick #13 overall, but the Raiders might have a steal here in Terrion Arnold.
14. New Orleans Saints: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The New Orleans Saints may not quite yet be ready to give up on Trevor Penning at the left tackle positon, but they have to make sure they don’t pass on such a talented offensive tackle class just clinging to hopes and dreams.
If they’re not certain Penning is going to work out, then they need to dip into a talented draft pool at offensive tackle and perhaps land the most talented one of them all in Amarius Mims out of Georgia. A former five-star recruit, Mims is the type of player who will need some development and seasoning, but the highs on his tape are brilliant.
The dilemma I had here was passing on LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who could step in as the #1 receiver for this offense as well.