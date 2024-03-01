2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
15. Indianapolis Colts: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Just call them the IndianapolRAS Colts. There is no NFL team out there that seems to prioritize high RAS numbers than the Colts, and you can expect that to continue into the 2024 NFL Draft.
When you look at this Colts roster, you see a group that is talented but also losing a lot in free agency this offseason. I expect the Colts to keep Michael Pittman Jr., even if it costs them the franchise tag, but this is a team with a number of starters and key defensive players hitting free agency. Notably: defensive lineman Grover Stewart, safety Julian Blackmon, and cornerback Kenny Moore.
The Colts need to add at the cornerback position, and Nate Wiggins is probably going to have a RAS (Relative Athletic Score) over 9.0.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Seattle Seahawks have had a number of huge draft classes in a row thanks to the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade, and they have undoubtedly answered some long-term questions on the roster, but some concerns on the defensive front remain.
Even after stealing the Broncos’ top picks as well as their best defensive lineman – Dre’Mont Jones – the Seahawks still had to make a deal at the deadline last year for Leonard Williams to upgrade their defensive front. I think when you look all across this defensive front for Seattle, some upgrades could be necessary.
Jared Verse is a force off the edge with 18 sacks over the last two seasons at Florida State. The Seahawks could move out of this pick and maybe go after Byron Murphy later (or just take him here) but I like adding Verse to this defensive front.