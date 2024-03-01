2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with crazy trades
How could the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft look (with trades)?
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Jacksonville Jaguars were so bad defensively last year.
How bad were they?!
The Jaguars were so bad defensively in 2023 that they started the year 8-3 and missed the playoffs completely. How does that work?
Jacksonville brought in Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator to right the ship, but that addition will only mean so much if the personnel is not right. The Jaguars desperately need to add at all levels of the defense, but Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and his playmaking skills would be very welcomed additions on that side of the ball. Jacksonville ranked 26th against the pass last season.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The Cincinnati Bengals needing help on the offensive line is a tale as old as time at this point. The Bengals will potentially be losing former first-round pick Jonah Williams in 2024 NFL free agency, so the right tackle position will be in focus.
Luckily for the Bengals, they are sitting in a range where they might be able to have their pick of many really strong offensive tackle prospects. JC Latham brings a great combination of length and power to the table and would give Cincinnati two of the toughest tackles in the league to get around with Orlando Brown Jr. on the other side.
The Bengals should do whatever it takes to make sure that offensive line is fully stocked.