2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
In our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, we roll out a full three rounds and include some absolutely outrageous trades. The end of April will bring us the 2024 NFL Draft, and it is sure to bring some fireworks. The class seems much deeper at quarterback than in previous seasons, and that is very significant.
We could see teams trying to trade their way up the draft board in order to draft their hopeful franchise QB. The draft is also very talented along the offensive line and at wide receiver. With the NFL being an offense-first league, this is a perfect draft for those teams who need the help.
While it seems likely that USC stud quarterback Caleb Williams will go first overall, I don’t think there is much else to be certain about with any other pick after that. In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, we do our best to try and predict how the draft board will fall.
Let’s get into it!
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Chicago Bears cannot possibly mess this up. Justin Fields has proven nothing in the NFL and should not be viewed as someone who should get his fourth season to prove he can be a franchise passer. Caleb Williams should be the only correct answer here for the Bears.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Maybe a surprise? I have personally seen a lot of mocks that have this pick being Drake Maye instead of Jayden Daniels, but one could argue that the Heisman Trophy winner has a higher ceiling than Maye, and perhaps Washington adds a veteran QB in free agency, allowing Daniels time to develop.
3. Atlanta Falcons (via NE) - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
In this scenario, the New England Patriots probably went into the 2024 NFL Draft thinking they wanted to trade down. Well, the Atlanta Falcons came calling and made a bold move to trade up a few slots, drafting Drake Maye from UNC. Maye has a lot in common with Justin Herbert, for what that is worth.
4. Tennessee Titans (via ARI) - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Arizona Cardinals have so many roster holes, so trading down for more capital might be the best move for them. Well, the Tennessee Titans have come calling and want to draft Joe Alt with their first-round pick, a move that shows Will Levis is going to get a shot in year two.