2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
37. Los Angeles Chargers - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The LA Chargers give Justin Herbert, officially, the fastest man in NFL Combine history. Xavier Worthy ran a 4.21 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which is just bonkers speed. Now, just because he’s fast, does not mean he’ll pan out, but the larger idea here is that LA needs more wide receivers.
38. Arizona Cardinals (via TEN) - T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
The Cardinals continue to hit this 2024 NFL Mock Draft out of the park and land T’Vondre Sweat from Texas, giving them another piece for their defensive front, which now all of a sudden could be a strength for Jonathan Gannon.
39. New York Giants - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Quarterback! Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr is now all the rage in New York. The Daniel Jones is over just like that. Now this could be a very interesting situation, since Bo Nix could come into the situation in NY and already be an upgrade over Jones. I wonder what the Giants would do in that case?
40. Washington Commanders - Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
The Commanders did trade both Chase Young and Montez Sweat in 2023, so them adding a pass rusher is a very logical move for them to make.