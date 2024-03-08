2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
Can the Bengals, once and for all, get their offensive line right? I think right tackle is a need for them, but adding to the interior is also not out of the question. Cooper Beebe is a day one starter for Cincy.
50. Philadelphia Eagles - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Maybe the Eagles want to help out Jalen Hurts more on offense? Kellen Moore, their new offensive coordinator, gets another weapon in Malachi Corley to deploy in the offense in 2023.
51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
The Pittsburgh Steelers took Broderick Jone with their first-round pick back in 2023. They continue to invest into their offensive line with the selection of Patrick Paul. At some point, they’ll have to swing on another rookie QB, and a strong offensive line will help his development.
52. Los Angeles Rams - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
The Rams hit on some defensive pieces in last year’s draft and hope to do that with Adisa Isaac. Their offense was more reliable than their defense last year, so adding to this unit is a pretty easy decision for Les Snead.