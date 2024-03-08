2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
With cutting Shaq Barrett, the breakout Buccaneers need some help off the EDGE, so they nab Chris Braswell at the bottom of the second round.
58. Green Bay Packers - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Green Bay Packers add to the middle of their defense with Edgerrin Cooper. He had a whopping 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2023.
59. Houston Texans - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
The Houston Texans are going to scare a ton of people in 2024. They’ll be an elite team, and I think the offense is slightly more likely to be a solidified unit, so I think investing more into the defense with young talent would be a wise move.
60. Buffalo Bills - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon
The Buffalo Bills have already released several players in their quest to get younger and healthier financially. Brandon Dorlus gets to play with future Hall of Fame EDGE rusher, Von Miller.