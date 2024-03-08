2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
61. Detroit Lions - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
The Detroit Lions secondary could honestly make or break their 2024 season, as I think this team can make the Super Bowl if they get the defense shored up.
62. Baltimore Ravens - Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
The one position the Baltimore Ravens can never seem to stay healthy in is at running back. Jonathon Brooks can hopefully break the trend of the Ravens backfield always being hurt.
63. San Francisco 49ers - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
I don’t think it’s out of the question to see the 49ers trade one of Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk in 2024. They do have to get cheaper for some cap breathing room, so parting with a player on offense could be a viable option.
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Michael Hall Jr, DT, Ohio State
Maybe the Kansas City Chiefs are not able to sign Chris Jones. If that is the case, adding some beef at DT is going to be a huge need for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, who are going for a three-peat in 2024.