2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
69. Los Angeles Chargers - Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
The Chargers recently cut Eric Kendricks, which probably was not shocking, so they could stand to add to the middle of their defense, and they’ll do that with Payton Wilson from NC State.
70. Minnesota Vikings (via NYG) - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Coming from the New York Giants, the Vikings pick at 70 and will nab another wide receiver, potentially giving them a nice trio of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and stellar athlete, Xavier Legette
71. Arizona Cardinals - Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
Whoever the best player available is should be an Arizona Cardinal. Their roster was pretty weak in 2023 and just needs talent upon talent.
72. New York Jets - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
A potentially fun target for Aaron Rodgers, this draft should be a heavy focus along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Rodgers might explode if these positions are prioritized in the offseason.