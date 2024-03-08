2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
73. Miami Dolphins (via DET) - Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb coming back from major injuries, the Miami Dolphins would be wise to add to their pass rush department. It should be all hands on deck to get the defense in a good spot for 2024 and beyond.
74. New England Patriots (via ATL) - Cole Bishop, S, Utah
The Patriots applied the franchise tag on Kyle Dugger, but with Jerod Mayo in the building, they will surely come away with a defensive prospect or two. Cole Bishop could be a long-term fixture on the backend for New England.
75. Chicago Bears - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia
Getting a potential franchise center in the third round would be a very nice pick for GM Ryan Poles. The Chicago Bears offensive line was fine in 2023, but the center position needs to be improved.
76. Seattle Seahawks - Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
The Seattle Seahawks are going to need to make life easy for whoever their future franchise QB is, so reinforcing the offensive line makes a ton of sense.