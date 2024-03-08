2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
With a bit of movement in the top four, the Los Angeles Chargers decide to stand pat with their fifth overall pick. I think momentum is building for them to take an offensive tackle at five, and pairing them with stud left tackle Rashawn Slater. Olu Fashanu is plenty good enough to be a franchise LT, but he’ll begin at RT for the Chargers.
6. New York Giants - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
The New York Giants should feel extremely lucky that Marvin Harrison Jr was able to fall into their laps with the sixth overall pick. Arguably the best overall player in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison finally gives the Giants a viable, stud WR1. Will the G-Men try to draft a QB later on?
7. Denver Broncos (via ARI) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Trade! The Arizona Cardinals trade down again, acquire more capital, and allow the Denver Broncos to come up for JJ McCarthy, the young quarterback from Michigan. McCarthy has all the tools to become a high-end starter in the NFL, and the Broncos clearly need a young QB, especially with the pending release of Russell Wilson.
8. New England Patriots (via ATL) - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The New England Patriots begin their quest to fix their roster by drafting Brock Bowers. Besides not having a franchise QB in the building, the team’s pass-catching situation is truly dire, and Bowers might be more of a WR/TE hybrid, honestly. This is a good first step for the franchise.