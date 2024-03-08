2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
77. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
I don’t think it’s likely that Josh Jacobs re-signs with the Raiders, and with teams not needing to spend premium draft capital on the RB position, the Raiders could find their future RB1 with this pick.
78. Seattle Seahawks - Jalen McMillian, WR, Washington
Tyler Lockett is getting old, so the Seahawks will have to factor that into their current and future plans for their offense.
79. Atlanta Falcons - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
With Drake Maye now in the picture, doesn’t it make sense to reunite him with a college teammate? Falcons GM Terry Fontenot is not playing around in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
80. Cincinnati Bengals - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
The Bengals defense does have a ton of young talent in the secondary, and I think 2023 was a bit of a transition year for them in that unit. Lou Anarumo gets another young DB in Javon Bullard.