2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
91. Green Bay Packers - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
The Packers roster is pretty solid, actually, so simply taking the best player available could be their situation when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.
92. Detroit Lions - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
The Detroit Lions, if they can shore up their defense once and for all, could be a legitimate Super Bowl team in 2024. Adding more defensive help is never a bad idea.
93. Baltimore Ravens - Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson
With Patrick Queen potentially departing in free agency, keeping the middle of the defense stout would be a wise move for the Ravens.
94. San Francisco 49ers - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
The 49ers may soon have to replace both tackle spots, so taking a swing on a developmental tackle would be a forward-thinking move from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.
95. Kansas City Chiefs - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
With L’Jarius Sneed’s status in KC being up in the air, it would not be a bad idea for the Chiefs to add at CB in the 2024 NFL Draft.