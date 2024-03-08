NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades

Let's put together another huge mock draft!

By Lou Scataglia

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
91. Green Bay Packers - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

The Packers roster is pretty solid, actually, so simply taking the best player available could be their situation when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.

92. Detroit Lions - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

The Detroit Lions, if they can shore up their defense once and for all, could be a legitimate Super Bowl team in 2024.  Adding more defensive help is never a bad idea.

93. Baltimore Ravens - Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson

With Patrick Queen potentially departing in free agency, keeping the middle of the defense stout would be a wise move for the Ravens.

94. San Francisco 49ers - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

The 49ers may soon have to replace both tackle spots, so taking a swing on a developmental tackle would be a forward-thinking move from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

95. Kansas City Chiefs - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

With L’Jarius Sneed’s status in KC being up in the air, it would not be a bad idea for the Chiefs to add at CB in the 2024 NFL Draft.

