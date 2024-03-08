2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
13. Las Vegas Raiders - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The Las Vegas Raiders need a franchise quarterback, but they also need some help at right tackle. JC Latham figures to be a long-term fixture along the Raiders offensive line. However, where will LV go with their quarterback situation? Maybe they can plug and play a veteran quarterback in for a little and take a stab on a QB in the middle rounds.
14. New Orleans Saints - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The New Orleans Saints don’t have much to talk about with either tackle position, as Trevor Penning has been a bust and Ryan Ramcyzk might be forced into retirement, so I think Amarius Mims would be a logical move for them. The team clearly has a ceiling with Derek Carr at QB, but adding a stud tackle prospect won’t hurt.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Anthony Richardson looked encouraging in limited action during his rookie season, and GM Chris Ballard chooses to again bolster the WR room, this time adding Rome Odunze. The team recently tagged Michael Pittman Jr and used a high pick on Josh Downs last year, so it’s clear what direction this team wants to go it.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Seattle Seahawks definitely have a defense problem, and with new head coach and defensive guru Mike Macdonald in the picture, I think defense with the first-round pick makes a ton of sense. However, I would not be surprise if Seattle was eyeballing a QB at some point in round one.