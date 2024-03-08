NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades

Let's put together another huge mock draft!

By Lou Scataglia

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 24
Next

25. Green Bay Packers - Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

The Green Bay Packers saw an insane jump from Jordan Love during the 2023 season.  And I think they could be a darkhorse Super Bowl team this year.  Adding versatile defensive back Cooper DeJean feels like a smart move for this team to make, as their defense has continually underperformed in recent years.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Troy Fautanu put on a show at the NFL Combine and might be someone who could play both guard and tackle in the NFL.  With Mike Evans re-signing, I’d expect Baker Mayfield to join that party.  Drafting Fautanu helps bolster the offensive line for the Buccaneers.

27. Arizona Cardinals - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

The Arizona Cardinals are going to make some noise in the 2024 NFL Season; mark my words.  With a pretty thin defensive front, adding Chop Robinson is a no-brainer to me.  Yes, Kyler Murray is their franchise QB and yes they should continue adding to the offense, but their defense might be even less-talented.

28. Buffalo Bills - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

The Buffalo Bills could have a ton of turnover on their defensive line, so I think outside of WR, they could draft DL with their first-round pick.  Byron Murphy II from Texans is my choice here, as the Bills navigate through a tight cap situation and look to finally get over the hump in the AFC.

Home/NFL Draft