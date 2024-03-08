2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
25. Green Bay Packers - Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
The Green Bay Packers saw an insane jump from Jordan Love during the 2023 season. And I think they could be a darkhorse Super Bowl team this year. Adding versatile defensive back Cooper DeJean feels like a smart move for this team to make, as their defense has continually underperformed in recent years.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Troy Fautanu put on a show at the NFL Combine and might be someone who could play both guard and tackle in the NFL. With Mike Evans re-signing, I’d expect Baker Mayfield to join that party. Drafting Fautanu helps bolster the offensive line for the Buccaneers.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Arizona Cardinals are going to make some noise in the 2024 NFL Season; mark my words. With a pretty thin defensive front, adding Chop Robinson is a no-brainer to me. Yes, Kyler Murray is their franchise QB and yes they should continue adding to the offense, but their defense might be even less-talented.
28. Buffalo Bills - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
The Buffalo Bills could have a ton of turnover on their defensive line, so I think outside of WR, they could draft DL with their first-round pick. Byron Murphy II from Texans is my choice here, as the Bills navigate through a tight cap situation and look to finally get over the hump in the AFC.